Azernews.Az

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, on September 15.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more