President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, on September 15.

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