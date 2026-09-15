Türkiye plans nationwide tobacco sales ban from 2040

15 September 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Türkiye is preparing a sweeping overhaul of its tobacco policy that would gradually tighten restrictions on smoking before phasing out tobacco sales nationwide by 2040.

The draft legislation, coordinated by the ruling party and the Health Ministry, is expected to be submitted to Parliament for consideration. If approved, the measures would be introduced in stages, culminating in a nationwide ban on tobacco sales from January 1, 2040.

The proposed legislation would prohibit smoking in outdoor sections of cafes and restaurants, as well as on beaches, in sports facilities, places of worship, healthcare institutions and educational establishments.

Restaurants and cafes would be allowed to maintain designated smoking areas only if they are physically separated from other sections and do not serve food or beverages.

On public beaches, smoking would be restricted to designated cabins, which would have to be positioned at least 200 meters apart.

The legislation would also require tobacco transactions to be conducted electronically through a centralized tracking system aimed at monitoring distribution and combating illegal trade.

The draft would expand the legal definition of tobacco products to include electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, hookahs and devices containing organic or synthetic nicotine.

Selling such products to minors would carry a mandatory prison sentence of between six months and one year.

People caught smoking in prohibited public areas would face an immediate administrative fine of 5,000 Turkish liras.

Following the planned 2040 ban, possession or purchase of tobacco products would be subject to fines ranging from 50,000 to 250,000 liras.

Businesses violating the restrictions could face fines of between 5,000 and 10 million liras. Repeated violations could lead to temporary closure or the revocation of operating licenses.

After January 1, 2040, importing, manufacturing, transporting or selling tobacco products would constitute an offense punishable by judicial fines ranging from 1 million to 5 million liras, with the amounts subject to inflation adjustments.