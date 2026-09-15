Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan hold one-on-one meeting in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan are holding a one-on-one meeting.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said this in a post on its official X account.

Fidan is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan. Earlier, Bayramov welcomed his Turkish counterpart to the country.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Fidan’s visit reflects the strong strategic partnership, allied relations and fraternal ties existing between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.