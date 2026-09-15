Azerbaijan’s net external financial assets rise by $3.3 billion in H1 2026

15 September 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s net external financial assets increased by $3.3 billion in the first six months of 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The increase was driven primarily by direct investments abroad, which rose by $4.3 billion. This was partly offset by a $0.3 billion decline in portfolio investments and a $0.7 billion decrease in other investments.

Meanwhile, the country’s net external financial liabilities increased by $0.3 billion during the reporting period. According to the Central Bank, this change was driven by a $0.1 billion decrease in foreign direct investment liabilities, a $0.4 million increase related to oil bonuses, a $2.0 billion decline in portfolio investment liabilities, and a $2.4 billion increase in other investment liabilities.

Net external financial assets related to foreign direct investment increased by $4.3 billion, while net external financial liabilities under the same category declined by $0.1 billion.

During the first half of 2026, total foreign direct investment attracted into Azerbaijan amounted to $3.7 billion, while direct investment by Azerbaijan in foreign economies reached $5.0 billion. Overall, this resulted in a $4.4 billion net outflow under the foreign direct investment category.

The oil and gas sector accounted for 76.1% of total foreign direct investment attracted into the Azerbaijani economy.

The Central Bank noted that the $0.9 billion decline in net external financial liabilities related to foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector was mainly the result of the difference between $2.8 billion in investment attracted into the sector and $3.7 billion in capital repatriation.

The Central Bank said the bulk of the capital repatriation consisted of crude oil and natural gas attributable to international oil and gas consortia.

At the same time, foreign direct investment attracted into the non-oil and gas sector increased by 19.6% year-on-year to $0.9 billion, according to the Central Bank’s estimates.

Of this amount, $0.3 billion was related to the reinvestment of income generated in the Azerbaijani economy.