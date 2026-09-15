Türkiye, Azerbaijan face new strategic opportunities as geopolitical landscape shifts

15 September 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

New geopolitical developments are creating fresh opportunities for Türkiye in its relations with China and Azerbaijan, while changing security dynamics in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz are also opening new prospects in energy security, according to comments on the evolving regional landscape. Fariz Ismayilzade, Azerbaijani Deputy of Milli Majlis and Vice-Rector of ADA University, said this at the panel discussion of the “Turkic World Dialogues: Common Future and Common Vision” event, held in Baku.

"The developments are creating conditions for the implementation of new programmes while opening additional opportunities for regional cooperation, particularly between Türkiye and Azerbaijan," he emphasised.

Touching on the recently signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, Fariz Ismayilzade said that the changing security environment has also prompted Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries to call for new defence and security mechanisms. "Steps are already being taken in the Arab world and the wider Middle East towards establishing new security arrangements, creating additional opportunities for Türkiye to play a more active role," he underlined.

According to Ismayilzade, the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the new challenges facing global energy security are also emerging as major strategic issues.

"For Türkiye, these developments could have particular significance because of the country's energy needs and its position as a major transit hub between energy-producing regions and European markets. The changing circumstances could therefore create new strategic perspectives for Ankara as it seeks to strengthen its energy security and regional role.

Türkiye is expected to become more actively involved in these processes in the period ahead, while the participation of additional countries could further reshape the regional balance.

Against this backdrop, close coordination between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will be particularly important.

The two countries should coordinate their steps as closely as possible, ensuring that their respective policies and initiatives reinforce one another amid rapidly changing geopolitical conditions.

The emerging environment could ultimately strengthen both countries, with Türkiye and Azerbaijan potentially emerging from the current geopolitical shifts in a stronger and more resilient position," he said.

Technology reshaping future warfare

During the panel discussion, the deputy also touched on Türkiye's breakthrough in technology, calling it another critical dimension of the changing security landscape.

Rapid technological advances are transforming industries and production processes while also fundamentally changing how wars are fought and how military capabilities are developed.

These changes are particularly significant for military force-building. Traditional approaches to developing armed forces and conducting military operations are evolving as new technologies, methodologies and operational concepts emerge.

The key question for states is how prepared they are to adapt to this transformation and how much investment they are willing to make in technological capabilities, innovation and preparedness.

"Türkiye has been making significant efforts in both its defence industry and broader innovation programmes, with the aim of strengthening its technological capabilities and reducing vulnerabilities in critical areas," the Azerbaijani parliament member said.

He added that the country's preparations reflect a broader strategic objective: ensuring that Türkiye is better equipped to respond to future conflicts and next-generation security challenges.

"As geopolitical competition increasingly becomes intertwined with technological competition, investment in innovation, defence technologies and industrial capacity is likely to become an increasingly important component of national security.

For Türkiye and Azerbaijan, closer co-ordination in these areas could provide another avenue for strengthening their strategic partnership while allowing both countries to adapt more effectively to the rapidly changing security environment," he said.