Young talent shines at Fidan Hajiyeva Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A solo concert by young singer Roya Aliyeva has been held as part of the project "Young Voices Speak to the Future" (Gənc səslər gələcəyə səslənir), organized within the 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival.

The concert took place at the Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School and served as one of the festival's platforms for young performers to showcase their artistic abilities to a wider audience.

Opening the evening, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva said that, for the first time in the country's history, a major classical arts festival would run for three months, from September 7 to December 7.

"For me, this festival is not simply a series of concerts. It is the result of many years of belief in a particular vision of art, my confidence in the future of Azerbaijani opera and my desire to support young talent," Hajiyeva said.

She noted that "Young Voices Speak to the Future" is one of the festival's key projects this year, with the programme featuring a number of solo concerts by young singers, joint performances, vocal evenings and masterclasses.

The festival is dedicated to Hajiyeva's 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career. Events are being held not only in Baku and different regions of Azerbaijan, but also abroad, including Paris, London, Milan and Minsk. Around 30 musical and cultural events are planned as part of the festival.

Particular attention has been given to the younger generation, with some events scheduled at leading higher education institutions across the country to give young audiences an opportunity to become more familiar with classical music and opera.

The festival will conclude with the gala concert "Carmen. Half a Century of an Artist's Life" on December 7 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. Alongside music associated with one of the best-known figures in world opera, Carmen, the programme will feature works from Azerbaijani and international classical repertoire.

The concert will be accompanied by the Niyazi State Symphony Orchestra conducted by People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov. The participation of a renowned Spanish flamenco group will add a distinctive rhythm and character to the evening.

"My greatest wish is that we hear new names after this festival - that new soloists come onto the stage, find their audiences and become the artists who will shape the future of Azerbaijani opera," Hajiyeva added.

At her solo concert, 21-year-old Roya Aliyeva demonstrated her versatility by performing works by Azerbaijani and international classical composers. In addition to vocal pieces, she also showcased her skills on the piano and violin.

Aliyeva is a graduate of the Baku Academy of Music, where she studied violin. At the same time, she received vocal training at the Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School under Honored Artist Farid Aliyev. For the past year, she has also worked at the school as a violin teacher.

This is Aliyeva's second appearance at the International Opera Festival. Last year, she attracted attention for her portrayal of Telli in the operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" by renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

"It is a great honour for me to work at this school, to be alongside Fidan Hajiyeva and to be part of this festival. It creates opportunities for young people to develop their talents and express themselves," Aliyeva said.

She added that the support provided to young performers was particularly valuable, noting that they are guided with sincerity and dedication as they take their first steps toward professional careers.

The solo concert marked another important stage in Aliyeva's artistic development. Her programme included works from the operatic and chamber repertoires, as well as popular retro compositions. She was accompanied by concertmaster Samra Hasanli and guitarist Javid Alakbarli.

The "Young Voices Speak to the Future" project continues to support one of the festival's central aims: creating practical opportunities for young performers to gain professional stage experience, develop their artistic careers and reach new audiences.

Such concerts provide emerging artists not only with valuable performance experience but also with an opportunity to establish themselves before a wider audience. For some of today's participants, these early appearances could mark the beginning of careers that will eventually take them to major stages in Azerbaijan and around the world.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.