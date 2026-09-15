Armenia ready to discuss withdrawal or continued presence of Russian military base

15 September 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia’s 102nd military base in Armenia is costly for Yerevan, but Armenian authorities are ready to discuss both its withdrawal and continued presence, Armenian Parliament Deputy Speaker Vahe Aleksanyan said.

Speaking at a briefing, Aleksanyan said Armenia had not received any notification from Moscow about plans to withdraw the Russian military base from Gyumri.

His comments came after Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister said Moscow had likewise received no request from Armenia to withdraw the base.

“If they [Russia] want to withdraw the military base, they should state this. If they do not want to withdraw it, that is also a subject for discussion. We are ready to discuss it,” Aleksanyan said.

The Russian military base in Gyumri is part of Russia’s military presence in Armenia and has long been a key element of the security relationship between the two countries.

Russia’s 102nd military base, headquartered in Gyumri in northern Armenia, traces its origins to the Soviet military presence in the country. It was formally established in 1994 on the basis of the former Soviet 127th Motor Rifle Division, while the legal framework for Russia’s military presence was set by the Russia-Armenia treaty signed in Moscow on 16 March 1995. The treaty entered into force in August 1997.

The original agreement provided for the deployment of Russian forces in Armenia for 25 years, effectively making the arrangement due to expire in 2020. It also established the legal status and operating conditions of the base and its personnel.

A major change came in August 2010, when Russia and Armenia signed Protocol No. 5, extending the agreement from 25 to 49 years from its original 1995 starting date. This pushed the expiry date to 2044. The agreement also provides for automatic five-year extensions unless either side gives written notice of its intention not to extend the arrangement at least six months before expiry.

The 2010 protocol also broadened the base's stated mission. Whereas the original arrangement focused primarily on protecting Russia’s interests and maintaining regional stability, the revised agreement gave Russian forces a role in jointly ensuring Armenia’s security. Russia also undertook to assist Armenia with modern and compatible weaponry and military equipment.

The base remains one of the most important elements of Russia’s military presence in the South Caucasus. Its main facilities are in Gyumri, with an associated Russian air component at Erebuni Airport near Yerevan. Despite the deterioration in Armenia-Russia relations and Yerevan’s moves to reduce reliance on Moscow, the bilateral military-base agreement remains legally linked to the 2044 deadline.