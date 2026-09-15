Nobel Prize laureate Aziz Sancar expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
Aziz Sancar, world-renowned scientist, Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry, has addressed a letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
In his letter, Aziz Sancar described being awarded the "Shohrat" Order as one of his proudest and most joyous moments of his life. He expressed his deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the high trust placed in him.
Sancar emphasized that his love for Azerbaijan has always been rooted in heartfelt sentiments, expecting nothing in return. The scientist noted that he would wear the "Shohrat" Order with great pride, not only as a symbol of high appreciation for his scientific work but also as a symbol of the brotherhood reflected in the "one nation, two states" principle.
Under the Presidential Order dated September 7, 2026, Aziz Sancar was awarded the "Shohrat" Order in recognition of his special services in strengthening Azerbaijan’s international scientific and humanitarian cooperation.
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