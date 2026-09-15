Türkiye backs Azerbaijan as peace deal reshapes South Caucasus agenda

15 September 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Türkiye is closely following, with satisfaction, the progress made recently toward achieving a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan’s constructive position in the process, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Fidan said the main priority at present is to ensure lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

“We are pleased to see the progress achieved recently toward a final peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Azerbaijan’s constructive position on this issue,” Fidan said.

He added that Türkiye believes the completion of the peace process would usher in a new era of cooperation in the region.

“We want the South Caucasus to be remembered not for conflicts, but for peace, transportation, energy, trade and economic development,” Fidan said.

According to the Turkish foreign minister, the strength of the brotherly ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to play a key role in achieving this goal.

Fidan also said that important issues concerning the Turkic world would be on the agenda in the coming period.

He noted that the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Ankara on October 29, followed by the organization’s 13th Summit on October 30, with the participation of the leaders.

“We see this summit as a historic step that will strengthen the Turkic world’s common vision for the future,” Fidan said.