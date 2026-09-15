Open Azerbaijan Sailing Championship awards winners [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Open Azerbaijan Sailing Championship has concluded in Baku following three days of competition.

The tournament featured sailors from Azerbaijan and Turkiye, who competed in the Optimist and ILCA 4 classes.

The championship was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. The races were held at the federation's Sailing Center near Shikhov Beach, with competitors taking part in the Optimist and ILCA 4 classes.

During the three-day competition, sailors competed in a series of races along routes set according to wind direction and speed. The final standings were determined by the points accumulated across all races.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov highlighted the state's support for sport in Azerbaijan. He welcomed both the Azerbaijani sailors and Turkish participants, praised the organization of the championship and congratulated the athletes, wishing them success in future competitions.

The winners received medals, diplomas and gifts from the federation, while all participating athletes were presented with certificates.

The names of Kamal Bashirli, the 2025 Azerbaijan champion in the Optimist class, and Davud Babazade, the 2025 champion in ILCA 4, were also added to the traditional Sailing Hall of Fame.

The closing ceremony also featured the presentation of certificates to participants of the Summer School in sailing, rowing and canoeing organized by the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.