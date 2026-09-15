Baku, Tashkent uncover $1.15bn trade potential beyond their $1bn target

15 September 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

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The total export potential between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exceeds $1.15 billion, Mirshohid Aslanov, CEO and co-founder of Uzbekistan’s Center for Progressive Reforms (CPR), said during the presentation of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Business Barometer. According to Aslanov, this potential provides a solid basis for achieving the target set by the leaders of the two countries to increase bilateral trade turnover to...

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