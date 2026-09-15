Baku, Tashkent uncover $1.15bn trade potential beyond their $1bn target
The total export potential between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exceeds $1.15 billion, Mirshohid Aslanov, CEO and co-founder of Uzbekistan’s Center for Progressive Reforms (CPR), said during the presentation of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Business Barometer. According to Aslanov, this potential provides a solid basis for achieving the target set by the leaders of the two countries to increase bilateral trade turnover to...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!