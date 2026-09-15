President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani people have given many brilliant personalities to world culture
"The Azerbaijani people have given many brilliant personalities, poets, and thinkers to world culture," President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with the participants of international conferences in Baku.
Listing some of them, the head of state noted: "Simply listing their names demonstrates how rich our people and our land are in talent—Nizami Ganjavi and Khagani Shirvani in the 12th century, Imadaddin Nasimi in the 14th century, Yahya Bakuvi in the 15th century, and Shah Ismail Khatai and Muhammad Fuzuli in the 16th century. In other words, each of them represents a vast universe."
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