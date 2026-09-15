Azerbaijani culture captivates audience at festival in Switzerland [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The presentation of Azerbaijani culture continues with an extensive programme at Switzerland's 80th Septembre Musical Montreux-Vevey Festival.

Azerbaijan's participation as an honorary guest at the landmark anniversary festival holds particular significance for promoting the country's national arts internationally.

A gala concert featuring Azerbaijani artists was held on September 14 at the renowned Auditorium Stravinski in Montreux.

The two-part programme opened with the Overture from Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroglu," performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Fuad Ibrahimov.

The orchestra then performed the "Waltz" from Gara Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties," "Jangi" by Agshin Alizade, Fikrat Amirov's "Azerbaijan Capriccio," Niyazi's "Concert Waltz", and the "Dance of Turkish Girls" from Arif Malikov's ballet "The Legend of Love."

The evening also featured People's Artist Alim Gasimov performing "Garagila," while Fagan Alasgarov on balaban and Madina Shahgaldieva on kamancha performed the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin." The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble presented Eldar Mansurov's "Land of Fire" and "Uzundara."

The programme continued with a series of performances representing different traditions of Azerbaijani classical and contemporary music. Samir Jafarov performed Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Sevgili Canan," Murad Huseynov played "The Joy of Shahrazad" from Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights," and Yusif Eyvazov performed Balash's Aria from Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil."

Afag Abbasova performed Niyazi's "Arzu," while Jeyla Seyidova and Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev performed Niyazi's symphonic mugham "Rast." Elmina Hasanova presented Dilbar's Aria from "Sevil," and Ahad Aghayev performed the mugham "Bayati-Shiraz."

Jazz was also represented, with Sevda Alakbarzadeh performing a jazz composition accompanied by Isfar Sarabski and Shahriyar Imanov. Elmina Hasanova and Samir Jafarov performed a duet from Hajibayli's operetta "Arshin Mal Alan," while Shahriyar Imanov performed Haji Rzayev's "Chahargah Rhapsody."

The concert also featured Yusif Eyvazov and Afag Abbasova performing Tofig Guliyev's "Song About Baku."

The gala concluded with all the soloists performing Muslim Magomayev's "Azerbaijan."

The evening, dedicated to Azerbaijani culture and national art, made a strong impression on the international audience and was met with prolonged applause.