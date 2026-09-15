Poland would lose its statehood within a few days in the event of war with Russia, says Patrushev

15 September 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev has threatened Poland with the use of Russia’s “entire arsenal” of forces and resources if Warsaw enters into a military conflict with Moscow, claiming that the Polish state could cease to exist within days.

“If Poland engages in military action against Russia, our country will deploy its entire arsenal of forces and resources, and the Polish state will cease to exist within two or three days,” Patrushev said in an interview with Russian media.

Patrushev also criticized Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski over his assessment of the military capabilities of Russia and Poland.

“The head of Polish diplomacy is clearly making an amateurish assessment of our country’s military might, unwilling to understand that during a special military operation, the Russian armed forces do not use their full potential,” he said, referring to Moscow’s term for its war in Ukraine.

Patrushev claimed that Russia has not deployed its full military potential in Ukraine and suggested that Moscow possesses significantly greater capabilities than those currently being used.

At the same time, the Russian official repeated Moscow’s position that Russia does not pose a threat to European countries.

He claimed that Polish authorities “do not want to hear” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements that Moscow has no intention of going to war with Europe.

The remarks come amid heightened security concerns in Poland over possible Russian provocations and the broader threat posed by the war in Ukraine.

Poland steps up preparedness

Poland’s Interior Ministry has launched a television campaign aimed at informing citizens about how to respond to emergencies, including natural disasters and security threats.

The campaign includes segments on TVP1 and the TVP2 morning program Pytanie na śniadanie.

Sikorski has also said that Poland intends to become increasingly prepared for potential provocations from Russia.

The developments come as European countries continue to strengthen their preparedness amid concerns over the potential spillover of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has separately warned that Russia would face a response if it attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the coming winter.