State Academic Drama Theatre opens new season with new projects [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre has officially opened its 154th theatrical season with a ceremony attended by the theatre's creative and administrative staff.

Theatre Director and Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Asgaroglu congratulated the staff on the start of the new season and spoke about upcoming projects, as well as the theatre's main priorities and objectives.

He noted that the State Concept "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040", which sets out the main directions of the country's cultural development for the coming years, places important tasks before the cultural sector. These include preserving national cultural heritage, creating a modern and competitive cultural environment, and promoting Azerbaijani art more widely internationally.

Particular attention will be paid to expanding the theatre's international ties during the 154th season. Key priorities include increasing the theatre's participation in international festivals, developing joint projects with foreign theatres, expanding artistic exchanges, and presenting Azerbaijani drama and the national theatre tradition to wider audiences abroad.

The opening ceremony also featured the presentation of anniversary awards to theatre employees.

Elnur Mammadov, head of the Actors Management Department, received the "Anniversary" award for his successful work in the theatre sector and on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Assistant Director Khanimbaji Hasanova was presented with the same award for her successful work in the theatre sector and on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Anar Geybatov also received the "Anniversary" award for his contribution to theatre and marking his 50th birthday.

The official opening of the 154th theatrical season took place on September 11 with a performance of "Karabakhname", based on the play of the same name by People's Writer of Azerbaijan Ilyas Afandiyev.

The production was directed by People's Artist Merahim Farzalibayov.

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre is one of the country's leading drama institutions and has played an important role in the development of Azerbaijani theatre.

Its history dates to March 10, 1873, when a production based on Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh's comedy The Adventures of the Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate was staged in Baku. The performance is regarded as the beginning of professional Azerbaijani national theatre.

The theatre became a state institution in 1919 and received academic status in 1959. It has operated under its current name since 1991.

The theatre's repertoire spans Azerbaijani classics and works of world drama. It has staged plays by prominent national writers, including Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh, Huseyn Javid, Jafar Jabbarli, Najaf bey Vazirov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev and Ilyas Afandiyev. Its productions have also featured such renowned international playwrights as William Shakespeare, Moliere, Nikolai Gogol, Anton Chekhov, Victor Hugo, Alexander Pushkin and Leo Tolstoy.

Over the years, the theatre has presented tragedies, comedies and modern dramatic works, while continuing to give a prominent place to Azerbaijani playwrights and national theatrical traditions.