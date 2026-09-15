Mali’s Tuareg rebels reveal contacts with Russia’s Africa Corps and seek Türkiye’s role

15 September 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), a Tuareg separatist group fighting the Malian government, has disclosed direct contacts with Russia’s Africa Corps and called for dialogue with Türkiye as part of efforts to find a political solution to Mali’s deepening crisis.

FLA spokesperson Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane told Middle East Eye that the group hopes to engage with Ankara, whose growing influence in Mali has made Türkiye an increasingly important player in the country.

The FLA is currently fighting Malian government forces alongside Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an armed group aligned with al-Qaeda. Despite coordinating military operations, the two groups have fundamentally different objectives.

The FLA seeks autonomy for the Tuareg-dominated Azawad region in northeastern Mali, while JNIM aims to overthrow the Malian government.

The alliance has enabled the groups to coordinate offensives, seize towns and military bases and impose pressure on the capital Bamako. The conflict has also resulted in the killing of Mali’s Defence Minister Sadio Camara, according to the report.

Russia’s growing role

The situation marks a major shift from the period when French and other Western forces supported the Malian government in its fight against JNIM and its predecessors.

Mali has since deepened its military relationship with Moscow. Russia deployed Wagner Group personnel to the country in 2022, while the Russian military presence was subsequently reorganized under the Africa Corps following Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed mutiny against President Vladimir Putin in 2023.

However, the Russian deployment has faced challenges in northern Mali.

An FLA and JNIM offensive in April highlighted vulnerabilities in Russia’s position in the region, with Africa Corps personnel withdrawing from the strategic city of Kidal before it was captured by the FLA.

Further reports emerged in July of possible arrangements between the FLA and Africa Corps during fighting around Anefis, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Kidal.

Ramadane confirmed that the FLA had maintained direct contact with Africa Corps personnel but stressed that the exchanges should not be interpreted as political negotiations or a strategic rapprochement between the two sides.

The disclosure highlights the increasingly fluid alliances surrounding Mali’s conflict, where separatist, Islamist and state forces are pursuing competing objectives while external powers seek to expand their influence.

Against this backdrop, the FLA’s call for dialogue with Türkiye suggests that Ankara could potentially play a role in future efforts to address the political dimensions of the conflict.