Azerbaijan exports $17.6 million worth of goods to Armenia in 2026

15 September 2026 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan exported products worth $17.603 million to Armenia in January-August 2026.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the development comes after Azerbaijan lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. President Ilham Aliyev announced the decision on October 21, 2025, during a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that the first such transit shipment was Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

Since then, Azerbaijan has facilitated a growing number of shipments to Armenia, including fuel, grain, fertilizers and other goods.

On December 18, 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel, was sent to Armenia in 48 railcars. On January 11, another train consisting of 18 railcars carrying 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline was dispatched.

Further fuel shipments followed. On February 25, Azerbaijan sent 4,500 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia. On March 5, a shipment consisting of 31 railcars carrying 1,984 tons of diesel fuel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer was dispatched.

Rail transit of grain and other agricultural products from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan also continued throughout the spring and summer.

On March 9, a seven-car train carrying Russian grain was sent to Armenia, followed by another shipment of grain on March 11 consisting of 11 railcars with a gross weight of 1,023 tons and a net weight of 770 tons.

On March 24, four railcars carrying 271 tons of fertilizer and one railcar carrying 68 tons of buckwheat were sent to Armenia. The following day, five railcars carrying 350 tons of wheat were dispatched.

On April 1, 349 tons of Russian wheat were delivered to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

Further shipments included 974 tons of diesel fuel in 16 railcars on April 21 and 350 tons of grain in five railcars on April 24, transiting from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

On April 30, four railcars carrying 279 tons of grain and three railcars carrying 203 tons of fertilizer were sent from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan. In early May, additional fertilizer shipments followed, including 536 tons in eight railcars on May 3 and 678 tons in 10 railcars on May 4.

On May 6, Russia sent 271 tons of fertilizer and 275 tons of grain to Armenia through Azerbaijan. The following day, two railcars carrying aluminum and nine railcars carrying grain were dispatched.

Azerbaijan also continued direct fuel deliveries to Armenia. On May 9, eight railcars carrying 479 tons of diesel fuel were sent, followed by 16 railcars carrying 986 tons of diesel fuel on May 10.

On May 15, 977 tons of Russian wheat were transported to Armenia in 14 railcars through Azerbaijan. Further shipments included 126 tons of urea and 67 tons of flour on May 28, as well as 280 tons of wheat and 277 tons of fertilizer on May 29.

The flow of agricultural products and fuel continued in June. On June 4, three railcars carrying 210 tons of wheat, two railcars carrying 140 tons of barley and one railcar carrying 69 tons of fertilizer were sent from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan. The same day, Azerbaijan dispatched 42 railcars carrying diesel fuel to Armenia, followed by another 17 railcars on June 11.

On June 20, seven railcars carrying 490 tons of Russian wheat were sent to Armenia through Azerbaijan, followed by 10 railcars carrying 700 tons of wheat on June 23.

On June 26, Azerbaijan sent 18 railcars carrying 971 tons of AI-92 gasoline and eight railcars carrying 467 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia.

Further Russian grain shipments followed. On June 28, 11 railcars carrying 770 tons of wheat were sent through Azerbaijan.

In July and August, the volume and frequency of grain shipments increased. On July 3, 14 railcars carrying 976 tons of wheat were dispatched. In August, shipments included 979 tons of wheat in 14 railcars on August 6; 1,049 tons of wheat and 700 tons of coal on August 8; 1,400 tons of wheat in 20 railcars on August 13; and 420 tons of wheat in six railcars on August 14.

On August 15, eight railcars carrying 560 tons of wheat were sent to Armenia. On August 20, another 39 railcars carrying 2,725 tons of wheat were dispatched.

On August 21, 11 railcars carrying 1,108 tons of cargo and four railcars carrying 273 tons of barley were sent. This was followed by seven railcars carrying 242 tons of propane on August 24 and 14 railcars carrying 976 tons of wheat, along with one railcar carrying 65 tons of timber, on August 25.

The shipments continued into September. On September 3, Azerbaijan sent 989 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia in 17 tank cars.

On September 5, Azerbaijan sent approximately 16,000 tons of diesel fuel, as well as around 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline, to Armenia. On the same day, Russia sent 355 tons of wheat in five railcars, 180 tons of fertilizer in three railcars and 138 tons of timber in two railcars to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.