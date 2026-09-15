Zakharova accuses Armenia of wavering between EAEU and EU

15 September 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“It is a matter of basic decency — you either have it or you don’t”: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Armenia’s EU-EAEU Dilemma

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has criticized the Armenian authorities over what she described as their continued wavering between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union.

Zakharova compared Armenia’s current position to a troubled marriage in which the couple continues to live together despite uncertainty over their future.

“An answer has been given not once, not twice, but repeatedly: ‘We will decide later.’ But when is ‘later’? When, excuse me, they have already started carrying the furniture out? When? This is simply a matter of basic decency. And when we talk about decency, either you have it or you don’t,” Zakharova said.

Addressing statements by the Armenian leadership that the country’s course toward the EU has not yet been finalized, Zakharova argued that such claims contradict a law adopted by Armenia in April last year titled “On the Beginning of the Process of Accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union.”

According to Zakharova, the adoption of the law indicates that Armenia has already taken a formal step toward the EU, despite its continued membership in the EAEU.