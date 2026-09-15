Azerbaijani President: Every word spoken by Muslim religious leaders is very valuable to Muslim communities

15 September 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

"If these words are directed to peace, cooperation, tranquility, and reconciliation, it means that peace and tranquility will also prevail in the regions where we live," the head of state emphasized.

"Every word spoken by Muslim religious leaders is, of course, very valuable and precious to Muslim communities," President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with the participants of international conferences in Baku.

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