Azerbaijan and Armenia foreign ministers to meet in New York this month
A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is planned to take place in New York.
Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this in response to an inquiry from Trend.
He noted that the meeting is expected to take place this month.
It should be recalled that on September 9, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) that a meeting with his Armenian counterpart could take place in the near future.
The minister noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia had held exchanges of views in recent weeks on the sidelines of events in Bishkek.
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