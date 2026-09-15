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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Azerbaijan’s petroleum product exports surge 40.7% in January-August

15 September 2026 18:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s petroleum product exports surge 40.7% in January-August
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan exported 14.677 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals in January-August 2026, down 7.8% year-on-year. According to data released by the State Customs Committee, despite the decline in export volumes, the value of crude oil and petroleum product exports increased by ...

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