Von der Leyen to Russia: Our resolve growing stronger

15 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned on Tuesday "reckless and dangerous Russian behaviour" after an incident involving a Russian frigate firing flares near a Danish helicopter and a drone entering Lithuanian airspace.

She said these actions are part of a broader pattern of Russian provocation, "testing our readiness and our resolve." However, she stressed that "Russia will find our resolve only growing stronger."

Von der Leyen repeated that the European Union is strengthening its deterrence and defenses together with NATO and increasing pressure on Russia.