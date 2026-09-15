Afghanistan maps entire road network for first time

15 September 2026 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Afghanistan’s General Statistics and Information Authority (GSIA) has, for the first time, completed a nationwide assessment of the country’s road network, estimating its total length at 245,072 kilometers.

According to the authority, only 18,241 kilometers, or about 7.4% of the country’s roads, are paved, while the vast majority remain unpaved. The survey also identified 4,747 bridges, 8,681 culverts, and 854 flood crossings across Afghanistan.

GSIA said the newly verified data will provide an important basis for future road-network planning and expansion. It will also support infrastructure rehabilitation, disaster-risk management, and the prioritization of major development projects.

The figures highlight the enormous infrastructure challenges facing Afghanistan. With more than 226,000 kilometers of unpaved roads, transportation can be particularly difficult in remote and mountainous areas, especially during the winter months and periods of heavy rain or flooding.

The new database could also help authorities better identify regions with the greatest need for investment. Improved roads would not only make travel safer and faster but could also strengthen trade, connect remote communities, and improve access to schools, hospitals, and markets.

Interestingly, Afghanistan’s road network is almost six times longer than the distance around the Earth’s equator, showing just how extensive the country’s transportation infrastructure is despite its challenging geography.