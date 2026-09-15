EU considers single age limit for social media

15 September 2026 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The European Commission (EC) is planning to propose a common age limit for the use of internet platforms across all European Union countries.

The proposal is expected to be officially presented on September 17. The restrictions could apply to social media, online games, AI chatbots, and video-sharing platforms. However, the exact minimum age for using these services has not yet been decided.

At the same time, the European Commission wants technology companies to introduce additional safety measures directly into their platforms. These could include stricter age verification, parental controls, and other tools designed to protect children and teenagers online.

On September 7, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed creating a pan-European agreement that would ban children under the age of 15 from using social media across the EU. He stressed the importance of such a measure and said he expects support from the European Union.

However, France has already faced legal difficulties with a similar initiative. The French Constitutional Council previously ruled that a law banning social media use for children under 15 was unconstitutional and blocked it.

If the EU adopts a common age limit, it could significantly change the way millions of young people access digital platforms. Technology companies may also have to introduce new age-verification systems, raising an important question: how can platforms protect children without collecting too much personal data from their users?