US lifts emissions limits on coal and gas plants

15 September 2026 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Donald Trump administration has repealed regulations that limited greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants in the United States.

The decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) overturns a rule introduced under former President Joe Biden. The regulation required existing coal-fired power plants and new gas-fired plants to capture up to 90% of their carbon dioxide emissions.

According to the EPA, repealing the rule is expected to help lower electricity prices and reduce costs for energy producers and consumers. The agency estimates that the decision could result in about $310 billion in savings.

The energy sector accounts for roughly a quarter of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, environmental experts warn that removing the restrictions could lead to higher levels of air pollution. Researchers at New York University say the policy change could contribute to thousands of additional premature deaths, particularly as extreme heat and wildfires become more frequent.

The decision has sparked a wider debate over the balance between affordable energy and environmental protection. Supporters argue that fewer regulations will encourage investment in traditional energy sources, while critics fear that the long-term health and climate costs could outweigh the economic benefits.