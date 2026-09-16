Azerbaijan's jazz fascinates music lovers in Switzerland [PHOTOS]

16 September 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Following the gala concert at the Auditorium Stravinski, a concert programme dedicated to Azerbaijani jazz has been presented as part of the Septembre Musical Montreux-Vevey festival in Switzerland.

Renowned jazz pianist and composer Isfar Sarabski performed with his trio, featuring double bass player Makar Novikov and drummer Amir Bresler.

The programme included Sarabski's compositions "Horses of Garabagh", "Around the Thread", "BTS (Behind Train Station) Blues", "Planet" and "G-Man", as well as a jazz arrangement of Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune". Tar player Shahriyar Imanov joined the trio for "Horses of Garabagh".

The concert also featured Azerbaijani musical works performed by well-known singers. Honored Artist Sevda Alakbarzade performed Said Rustamov's "Hardasan", while Ilkin Dovlatov sang the Azerbaijani folk song "Ay Lachin".

The programme combined Azerbaijan's musical traditions with contemporary jazz improvisation, introducing the Montreux audience to the distinctive musical language and expressive range of Azerbaijani jazz.

Azerbaijan's participation in the festival concluded with a diverse cultural programme covering national dance, classical music, mugham and jazz.

The performances presented the richness of the country's musical heritage alongside contemporary approaches to performance.