Bond market turmoil is a warning shot for every investor: deVere CEO

16 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A violent sell-off in US government debt that has pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since 2007 should be treated as a flashing warning light for investors everywhere, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, as markets brace for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

The warnings from Nigel Green come as the benchmark 10-year yield jumped past 5.02%, the 30-year bond climbed above 5.38%, and the 2-year note pushed toward 4.68%.

Traders are now pricing a more than 92% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points, a move that seemed almost unthinkable even a few months ago.

He says: “What we’re watching right now goes well beyond a routine wobble in bond markets.

“It’s a major repricing of risk, and it’s happening at a speed that should worry anyone with exposure to stocks, property, or long-duration debt.”

Behind the move sits an unusually tight relationship between oil and Treasurys. The one-month correlation between crude prices and the 10-year yield has climbed to 0.96, an extraordinarily high reading that reflects how directly energy costs are now feeding into inflation expectations.

The deVere CEO comments: “Oil and bonds are moving almost in lockstep, and that tells you everything you need to know about where the inflation risk is coming from.

“When crude climbs, yields climb with it, and that pressure doesn’t stay contained to the bond market. It spreads into mortgage rates, corporate borrowing costs, and eventually into equity valuations.”

He warns that a rate hike, rather than the cut many investors spent much of the year expecting, would mark a genuine turning point.

“A hike here would confirm the inflation fight is far from over,” he says.

“Anyone who built a portfolio around the assumption that rates are only moving in one direction from here needs to revisit that assumption immediately.

“The speed of the move matters as much as the level.”

“Yields didn’t drift up towards 5%. They surged there in a matter of sessions.

“A jump like that tends to break something, whether it’s a leveraged trade, a stretched valuation, or a borrower who assumed cheap financing was permanent.”

He also points to the geopolitical dimension of the oil price pressure. “The drivers behind crude right now are geopolitical as much as economic, and that combination makes this inflation shock harder to forecast and harder for central banks to talk down.”

Asked what investors should be doing in response, Nigel Green frames it as a moment for discipline rather than panic.

“Can a portfolio withstand yields moving meaningfully higher from here? It’s the question every investor should be asking themselves this week. Duration, leverage, and concentration are the three things I’d want anyone to examine closely right now.”

He continues: “Too many portfolios were built for a world of falling rates and cheap money, and this world looks a lot less certain than it did even a few months ago. Repositioning after the fact is always more painful than preparing in advance.”

He adds that the Fed’s decision will reverberate well beyond the United States.

“Higher US yields pull capital out of emerging markets, pressure currencies, and raise the cost of dollar-denominated debt everywhere.

Nigel Green concludes: “Bond markets are screaming right now, and too many portfolios are still built for a world of cheap money that’s disappearing fast. Repricing on this scale doesn’t happen quietly, and it doesn’t reverse on its own. Investors who wait for calm before they act are choosing the worst possible moment to move.”