Baku hosts OTS conference on economic cooperation and regional integration
The Second International Conference of Leading National Analytical Centers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held.
The conference is jointly organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication and the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States.
The conference is focused on the theme “Strengthening Economic Cooperation through Continuous Consultations and Joint Research within the Organization of Turkic States.”
The conference program includes panel discussions on “Regional Integration and the Middle Corridor as a Catalyst for Infrastructure-Based Development,” “Assessing Trade and Economic Relations among OTS States,” and “Innovation for Sustainable Development: Policy Frameworks and Economic Transformation.”
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