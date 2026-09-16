Hassett: Trump to respect Fed's decision whatever it is

16 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

National Economic Council (NEC) Director Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday that he and United States President Donald Trump will respect whatever monetary policy decision the Federal Reserve and its Chair, Kevin Warsh, make tomorrow.

Speaking to CNBC, Hassett expressed his respect for Warsh. However, he insisted that inflation has been declining recently and that core inflation has been at the 2% target in the past few months, which is why he opposes a rate hike.

The Fed is mostly expected to raise its interest rates on Wednesday and twice overall this year.