Argentina summons UK, Israeli envoys over Falklands oil project

16 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Israel to protest plans to develop oil fields near the disputed Falkland Islands (Malvinas) without Buenos Aires’ authorization.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry said the envoys were called in to receive formal notes of protest in person.

"Argentina’s Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the State of Israel to personally deliver formal notes of protest. During the meetings, objections were raised to the advancement of the Sea Lion project and all activities related to it," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also criticized the British authorities for issuing guidance concerning business activities in the disputed territory.

"Through this guidance, the United Kingdom intends to promote illegal commercial activities and hydrocarbon production in the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, as well as in the surrounding maritime areas," it added.

According to the Argentine authorities, the UK’s actions constitute an "open violation" of UN General Assembly Resolution 31/49. The resolution calls on Argentina and the United Kingdom to refrain from unilateral actions affecting the situation around the islands until the process aimed at resolving the sovereignty dispute peacefully has been completed.

The Malvinas (Falkland) Islands consist of two main islands and nearly 800 smaller ones, covering an area of just over 12,000 square kilometers and home to around 3,200 people. They have been at the center of a territorial dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom for nearly 200 years.

Image: Irina Dambrauskas / Reuters