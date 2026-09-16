UEFA to review Baku Olympic Stadium ahead of Champions League matches

16 September 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

UEFA representatives will inspect Baku Olympic Stadium this week to assess its readiness to host international matches and compliance with UEFA requirements.

Intensive work to restore the stadium's pitch began in early September. The playing surface is expected to be fully ready by the end of September, or no later than October 5.

Baku Olympic Stadium is set to host four home matches of Azerbaijani champions Sabah in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The club will play its first home match on October 13, when it will face Czech side Slavia Prague in the second round.

Baku Olympic Stadium is set to host four home matches of Azerbaijani champions Sabah in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The club's first home fixture will be against Czech side Slavia Praha on October 13, followed by matches against Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Napoli.

The UEFA Champions League is Europe's premier club football competition, organized annually by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

It brings together leading clubs from UEFA's member associations and is contested through qualifying rounds, a league phase and knockout stages.

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League is the 72nd season of Europe's premier club football competition and the third to use the current league-phase format.

The league phase features 36 teams, with each club playing eight matches against different opponents. The competition began with qualifying in July, while the league phase runs from September 8, 2026 to January 27, 2027.

The knockout phase will follow in February, with the final scheduled for June 5, 2027, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.