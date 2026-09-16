Moldovan referees to officiate Azerbaijan-Tajikistan friendly match

16 September 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

UEFA has announced the refereeing appointments for the upcoming friendly between the Azerbaijan and Tajikistan national football teams.

A team of referees from Moldova will officiate the match. Roman Jitari has been appointed as the referee, with Vlad Lifciu and Vadim Vicol serving as assistant referees. Kamran Bayramov will be the VAR referee.

Jitari has already officiated a match involving an Azerbaijani club this season. He was the referee for the first-leg match between Qarabag and Icelandic side Vestri in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League in Baku, which Qarabag won 3-0.

The Azerbaijan-Tajikistan friendly will be played at Palms Sports Arena on September 23, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00.