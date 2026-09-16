Singapore launches courses to boost AI readiness

16 September 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Singapore has launched a range of new initiatives aimed at helping people develop their careers, improve their skills and become more prepared for the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI). According to the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA), more than 200 AI-related courses are now available.

In a statement, the agency said it has also introduced a free six-month subscription to selected premium AI tools. The initiative will give individuals an opportunity to gain practical experience and become more confident in using AI in their studies and at work.

In partnership with the Singapore Institute of Technology, SWDA has also developed the AI Ready Quiz. The online tool allows people to assess their current AI skills and find suitable courses to improve their knowledge and abilities.

Another initiative is Connect by SWDA, a one-stop career and skills service that brings together support for both individuals and employers. The agency has also launched the OurWorkforce portal, where employers can find information about workforce programs, training opportunities and other useful resources.

These initiatives show how quickly AI is becoming part of everyday professional life. Singapore is investing not only in new technologies but also in helping its workforce adapt to them, which could become increasingly important as AI changes the way many jobs are performed.