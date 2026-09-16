Lavrov: If Europe attacks Russia, war will be short

16 September 2026 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Wednesday that Russia will not attack Europe, but if Europe strikes Russia, "the war will be short, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin warned."

"We have repeatedly said that we are not going to attack Europe ... I emphasize that we have no interest in doing this, but if Europe, which daily talks about preparing for war against Russia, attacks Russia, it will be a completely different war and it will be very short," Lavrov said at the International Youth Festival.

Furthermore, the Russian top diplomat pointed out that the West is trying to maintain dominance by using "dirty methods," and added that Moscow does not seek confrontation with Western countries. He also noted that the settlement of the Ukrainian war requires addressing the "root causes" of the conflict.