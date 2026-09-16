Azerbaijan could emerge as key gateway for Uzbek exports to Europe - CPR Director

16 September 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In an exclusive interview with AzerNEWS, CPR Director Mirshohid Aslanov said Azerbaijan could become a major transit hub connecting Europe with Central Asia, including Uzbekistan.

"Azerbaijan has the potential to become a major transit hub connecting Europe with Central Asia, including Uzbekistan. There are various projects in this regard. For example, Europe’s Global Gateway initiative is supporting the development of the Middle Corridor, which passes through Azerbaijan," Aslanov noted.

However, he stressed that Azerbaijan should not be viewed simply as a territory that goods pass through on their way to Europe.

"We do not see Azerbaijan simply as a territory that needs to be crossed as quickly as possible. We see Azerbaijan as part of our region, with which we should jointly develop a common market, invest together in production and, of course, integrate into global supply and production chains for goods and services," Aslanov emphasized.

According to him, the unrealized export potential of Azerbaijani products on the Uzbek market is estimated at approximately $650 million across 22 key product categories.

Aslanov also stressed the need for greater regional cooperation and specialization as Central Asian and neighboring markets seek to strengthen their positions amid growing competition from major global producers. He argued that countries in the region should consider creating a broader interconnected market, potentially involving Central Asian states, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, and develop specialization in production.