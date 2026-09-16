Israeli court sentences settler to 22 years for killing Palestinian

16 September 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Nazareth District Court has sentenced Israeli settler Denis Mukin to 22 years in prison for the killing of 19-year-old Palestinian Diar al-Omari during a road-rage confrontation in May 2023.

The court on Tuesday also ordered Mukin to pay NIS 258,000 to Omari’s estate, barred him from holding a driving license for three years and confiscated the Glock pistol used in the shooting.

Mukin’s sentence was applied retroactively from May 6, 2023, the date of his arrest.

The court convicted Mukin last December of murder with indifference, finding that he knowingly disregarded the possibility that his actions could result in Omari’s death. A majority of the three-judge panel concluded that prosecutors had not established beyond a reasonable doubt that Mukin had intended to kill Omari.

Judge Osaila Abu-Assad dissented on that point, arguing that Mukin should have been convicted of intentional murder. The judges were unanimous, however, in imposing the 22-year sentence.

Road-rage confrontation

According to the court’s findings, Mukin was driving while disqualified and under the influence of alcohol and cannabis when he encountered Omari on a road leading toward Gan Ner, south of Afula, on May 6, 2023.

The two men did not know each other. Mukin became angry over Omari’s driving and unsuccessfully attempted to overtake him.

Following an exchange between the two drivers, Mukin stopped his vehicle, exited while carrying his pistol and fired several rounds into the air.

A physical struggle subsequently broke out, during which Mukin fired two shots that struck Omari. One of the bullets entered Omari’s chest and passed through his heart and lungs, causing his death.

When Omari attempted to retreat toward his vehicle, Mukin fired three additional shots, all of which missed.

The court found that after Omari collapsed, Mukin crossed the road, looked at him and left the scene without providing assistance or contacting emergency services.

Mukin later returned with his sister after asking her to tell police that she had been driving. The court found that he did so in an attempt to conceal that he had been driving while intoxicated and while his license was suspended. His sister initially provided police with that account but withdrew it shortly afterward.

Mukin was also convicted of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving while intoxicated, inducing another person to obstruct an investigation and intentionally damaging a vehicle.

Prosecution sought life sentence

Prosecutors had requested a life sentence, arguing that the killing stemmed from a trivial road dispute and demonstrated Mukin’s willingness to use a firearm.

They proposed a sentencing range of 26 years to life, citing, among other factors, the additional shots Mukin fired after Omari had already been wounded.

The defense requested a sentence of between 14 and 18 years and argued that the circumstances were consistent with self-defense, although Mukin had not relied on that argument during the trial.