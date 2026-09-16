Azerbaijan’s net foreign assets jump $3.3 billion as overseas investment surges

16 September 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s net foreign financial assets increased by $3.3 billion in January-June 2026, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s balance of payments report for the first six months of the year. The increase was driven primarily by outward direct investments, which amounted to...

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