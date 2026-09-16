Houthis claim strikes on Aramco site, Saudi air base

16 September 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Houthis' military spokesperson Yahya Saree (pictured) said on Wednesday that the Yemeni militant group carried out two military operations in retaliation for "more than 450" Saudi airstrikes this week and launched ballistic missile attacks on the Saudi Aramco facility in the western Saudi port city of Yanbu and the Khamis Mushait Air Base in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

"We will continue our military operations deep inside Saudi territory, targeting Saudi troop buildups, and maintaining the equation of 'a siege for a siege' and 'an escalation for an escalation' until the aggression ceases and the blockade on our beloved country is lifted," Saree said.

The militant group also previously downed Saudi Arabia's US-made F15 fighter jet, accusing it of "hostile operations" over Yemen's Marib Governorate.