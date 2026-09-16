EU proposes Canada become bloc’s 'first associate member'

16 September 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union ​is opening the door for Canada to become its first "associate member", a ‌status that is not set out in the bloc's treaties.

"In this new world, we must urgently rethink our partnerships and build global coalitions for our resilience and democracies. I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to become the first associate member of the European Union," von der Leyen said.

She also called for closer EU-Canada cooperation in industry, technology, defense and energy, naming the Arctic as a possible flagship area for joint projects.

The status of "associate member" does not currently exist within the EU. The proposal would therefore involve creating a new form of partnership that could allow Canada to integrate more closely with the bloc without becoming a full member.

Bloomberg reported that the EU and Canada had previously discussed establishing a new security alliance. Canada, unlike the United Kingdom, has also gained access to SAFE, the EU’s €150 billion program for financing defense procurement.

Canada's Prime Minister ​Mark Carney said earlier this week Canada was seeking a "unique alliance" with the EU but not membership. ‌Von ⁠der Leyen invited Carney to join her in Strasbourg, and he will make his own address on Thursday.

Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images