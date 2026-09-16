Lavrov: Russia ready for any talks with Ukraine

16 September 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that his country is prepared to hold both bilateral and trilateral negotiations with Ukraine and that it awaits proposals for new talks.

"Our American colleagues, who recently visited the Russian Federation again, are proceeding from the fact that they proposed trilateral negotiations. This format has already taken place in the UAE, involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. We are ready for both bilateral and trilateral negotiations. We have never rejected them," Lavrov said at the International Youth Festival in Yekaterinburg. "We will wait for proposals, but I can tell you confidentially that we have no great illusions," he added.

The Russian foreign minister also noted that Moscow will listen to any proposal from Europe about resuming dialogue, claiming that Europe was the one that severed the bilateral relations, and not Russia. He previously clarified that his country will not attack Europe, but that if Europe attacks, it will be a "very short" war.