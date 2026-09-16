Int'l Mugham Center opens new season with night of traditional music [PHOTOS]

16 September 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The new concert season at the International Mugham Center has opened with an evening of Azerbaijani mugham, featuring performances by well-known khanandas and instrumentalists.

The first "Mugham Evening" concert of the season featured Honored Artists Elnur Zeynalov and Sevinj Sariyeva, as well as soloists Elgiz Aliyev, Konul Khalilzada, Huseyn Malikov and Zumrud Mammadova.

The khanandas were accompanied by Rashad Ibrahimov on tar, Elnur Mammadov on kamancha, Mehta Mahammadalizada on kanun, Huseyn Alakbarli on balaban, Amil Mustafayev on naghara and Vasif Yusublu on oud.

The programme included the "Segah", "Dashti", "Rast", "Dilkash", "Chahargah" and "Shur" tasnifs.

The concert gave listeners an opportunity to hear different mugham traditions and styles of performance. The combination of vocals and traditional instruments also reflected the characteristic sound of Azerbaijani mugham.

"Mugham Evening" is a regular project of the International Mugham Center. The project is dedicated to promoting mugham, preserving its performance traditions and introducing audiences to different mugham schools and professional performers.

The International Mugham Center is one of the country's leading cultural landmarks.

The venue was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organizes large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art, including "Evening of Mugham Music", aimed at preserving, developing, and promoting Azerbaijan's rich classical and spiritual musical heritage.