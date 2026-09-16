Armenia’s Constitutional Court declares TRIPP agreement Constitutional

16 September 2026 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenia’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the agreement on the TRIPP project is in line with the country’s Constitution.

Armenian media, citing the Constitutional Court’s Department of External Relations, reported that the decision had been made.

The full text of the ruling will be published within three days, after which the agreement will be sent to parliament for ratification.

The Constitutional Court began reviewing the TRIPP agreement in written proceedings on September 15. The court was tasked with determining whether the obligations Armenia would assume under the agreement comply with the Constitution.

It should be noted that on August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and developing transport links between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP).