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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

SOCAR’s STAR Refinery boosts diesel, naphtha and coke output in Türkiye

16 September 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery boosts diesel, naphtha and coke output in Türkiye
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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SOCAR’s STAR Oil Refinery in Turkiye increased production of several key petroleum products in July 2026. Turkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) noted that the refinery produced...

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