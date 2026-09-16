Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in inauguration of Gobustan Solar Power Plant published on his social media pages [VIDEO]

16 September 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

"President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Gobustan Solar Power Plant," the post reads.

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the inauguration of the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant in Baku’s Garadagh district, was posted on his social media pages.

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