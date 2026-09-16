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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in inauguration of Gobustan Solar Power Plant published on his social media pages [VIDEO]

16 September 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in inauguration of Gobustan Solar Power Plant published on his social media pages [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the inauguration of the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant in Baku’s Garadagh district, was posted on his social media pages.

"President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Gobustan Solar Power Plant," the post reads.

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