16 September 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale said the two sides had reached an interim agreement following talks in Minsk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"We have agreed on an interim agreement, an understanding," Coale was quoted by Belarusian state news agency BelTA.

"As a gesture of goodwill, Belarus will release 25 people. In return, the United States will lift sanctions on two Belarusian companies - Lakokraska and Bellesbumprom," he added.

According to Coale, the sides discussed international issues, bilateral matters and other topics of mutual interest.

As reported earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Minsk’s readiness to discuss any issues during talks with the US delegation led by Coale the previous day.

On March 19, 2026, following talks in Minsk between Lukashenko and Coale, Belarus announced the pardon of another group of 250 people convicted of extremist-related offenses and serving sentences in Belarusian prisons.

Coale later announced that the United States would lift sanctions on Belarusian banks Belinvestbank and the Development Bank, as well as the Belarusian Finance Ministry. The US also removed Belarusian Potash Company and Belaruskali from all US-initiated sanctions lists.