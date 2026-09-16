SOCAR and George Washington University discuss expanding partnership [PHOTOS]

16 September 2026 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

SOCAR and George Washington University have discussed expanding their partnership, with the two sides reviewing opportunities for cooperation in education, academic research and professional training.

According to SOCAR’s press service, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with George Washington University Vice Provost Sevinj Mammadova on September 16.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the signing of a Letter of Intent on Cooperation between SOCAR and George Washington University during this year’s Baku Energy Week had opened new opportunities for their partnership. The parties also reviewed work carried out to implement the document.

During the meeting, the university representative was briefed on SOCAR’s global expansion strategy and the projects implemented by the company in Azerbaijan and other countries. SOCAR’s achievements in digitalization and the application of artificial intelligence solutions were also highlighted, including the admission of SOCAR’s Urea Plant to the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network.

The meeting also highlighted the partnership established between SOCAR’s Baku Higher Oil School and George Washington University in the training of highly qualified professionals. The importance of further expanding cooperation in this area was emphasized.

In this regard, representatives of George Washington University said they had visited the Baku Higher Oil School and praised the facilities and conditions created there.

The sides also discussed the implementation of joint projects, including educational programs, academic research and human capital development, as well as cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.