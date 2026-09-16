Azerbaijani table tennis players set for Belgian Open 2026

16 September 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani table tennis players are set to compete at the Belgian Open 2026.

The country will be represented at the tournament by Rustam Hajili, Adil Ahmadzada, Onur Guluzada, Laman Abdulhamidova, Zemfira Mikayilova, Marziya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova and Khadija Abilzada.

The athletes will compete under the guidance of national team head coaches Farhad Ismayilov and Mikhail Timofeyev.

The Belgian Open is an international table tennis tournament held in Belgium and included in the European Table Tennis Union's Ranking Sanctioned Events calendar.

The 2026 edition will take place from September 17 to 20 in Pepinster.

The tournament has a long history in international table tennis and returned to the ETTU calendar in 2025, with the competition again being held in Pepinster.