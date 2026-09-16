National chess players begin Olympiad run in Samarkand
The 46th Chess Olympiad is set to begin on September 16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Azerbaijan's men's team includes Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Rauf Mamedov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli and Eltaj Safarli.
The women's team comprises Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva and Gulnar Mammadova.
In the opening round, Azerbaijan's men's team will face Morocco, while the women's team will play against Guatemala. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Ulviyya Fataliyeva will sit out the first round.
The Chess Olympiad will be played under the Swiss system over 11 rounds and will conclude on September 27.
A total of 1,032 players representing 208 teams are taking part in the tournament.
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