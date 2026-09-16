Fidan Hajiyeva Int'l Opera Festival introduces new talents [PHOTOS]

16 September 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

"Today they are taking their first steps, and tomorrow they may perform on the world's most prestigious opera stages." This idea was at the heart of the concert "Young Voices Speak to the Future" (Gənc səslər gələcəyə səslənir), held as part of the 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival.

The concert took place at the Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School and was one of the festival's events bringing together established artists and young performers. For the young vocalists, the concert offered an opportunity not only to demonstrate their abilities but also to experience the professional world of opera firsthand.

The programme featured vocalists Anar Hamidli, Aysu Aliyeva, Roya Aliyeva, Ali Aliyev, Rauf Mammadzada, Laman Mustafazade and Zahra Khanim Abdullayeva, who performed works by Azerbaijani and international classical composers. The concertmasters were Samra Hasanli and Arzu Aslan.

Special attention during the evening was given to the project's main goal - supporting young talent and creating their first professional opportunities.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva said the current festival has become a major event in the country's musical life. For the first time in Azerbaijan, she noted, a classical arts festival of this scale is being held over three months, from September 7 to December 7.

"I want the young soloist performing on the festival stage today to represent Azerbaijan on the world's leading opera stages years from now and to say that one of the first steps in their professional career was taken at this festival," Hajiyeva said.

She stressed that art cannot be preserved without passing it on to future generations.

"Art is passed from one generation to another. Our duty is not only to preserve the artistic heritage we have inherited, but also to pass it on to future generations in an even richer and more meaningful form," the People's Artist said.

Hajiyeva described the festival as an investment in the future of Azerbaijan's national opera.

"Every young voice we nurture and support today may become the voice of Azerbaijan's culture tomorrow," she said.

She also highlighted the festival events being held at universities across the country. According to Hajiyeva, it is important for young people to experience classical art not only through textbooks and the internet.

"It is not enough for young people to learn about opera only through textbooks or the internet. I believe that a live concert, an opera aria or the experience of performing on stage can change a young person's attitude toward art and music," she said.

The 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the People's Artist's birth and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career. Its programme extends beyond Baku, with events taking place in different regions of Azerbaijan as well as abroad in Paris, London, Milan and Minsk. Around 30 musical and cultural events are planned as part of the festival.

One of the central projects of this year's festival is "Young Voices Speak to the Future", which includes solo concerts by young singers, joint performances, vocal evenings and masterclasses.

The three-month festival will conclude with the gala concert "Carmen. Half a Century of an Artist's Life" on December 7 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. The evening will focus on one of the best-known characters in world opera - Carmen. Alongside music from Georges Bizet's famous opera, the programme will feature works from Azerbaijani and international classical repertoire.

The Niyazi State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov, will provide the musical accompaniment. The participation of a renowned Spanish flamenco group will add a distinctive element to the gala programme.

The festival, which began by giving young singers an opportunity to take their first steps on stage, is designed to help them move toward larger stages, where today's early performances may become the beginning of international careers and contribute to the future of Azerbaijani opera.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.