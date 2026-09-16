Ansarullah denies threat to Mecca and Islamic holy sites
Yemeni media outlets, including Saba News Agency, citing a military source, have strongly denied Saudi claims that Yemen’s Armed Forces pose a threat to Mecca or other Islamic holy sites.
“We categorically deny that there is any threat from Yemen targeting the city of Mecca or any other holy sites,” the source said.
The source also condemned what it described as “fabrication, deception, and misinformation” by the Saudi government, accusing Riyadh of spreading false reports concerning potential threats to Islamic holy sites.
According to the source, the alleged reports were intended to “distort the truth and manipulate the Muslim world.”
The Yemeni military source further described the allegations as an established tactic that it claimed Saudi authorities have used previously.
The claims come amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with the two sides issuing competing statements over military developments and potential threats to Saudi territory.
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